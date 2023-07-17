Uganda: MPs Advocate for Funds for Local Council Elections

16 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Legislators tasked the Ministry of Finance to prioritise funding of the elections for Local Councils I, II and the women's councils.

The MPs' demands were made during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

Hon. Susan Amero (Indep., Amuria District Woman Representative) said that since the terms of local council chairpersons expired, no money has been availed to facilitate the election of new office bearers.

"Since we have the three per cent contingency funding, shouldn't we work towards utilizing it for this purpose?" Amero asked.

Hon. Geoffrey Macho (Indep., Busia Municipality) said land transactions cannot be concluded due to the absence of officials to process them at the village level.

"Yesterday we had people who failed to buy land in Busia because the LC chairman feared to sign since his term of office already expired," said Macho.

Oyam District Woman Representative, Hon. Sandra Alum tasked the Finance and Local Government Ministers to expeditiously address the funding gap and report to Parliament.

Speaker Anita Among noted that the Attorney General recently informed Parliament that the term for women's councils would be temporarily extended.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.