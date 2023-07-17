Tunisia: WTA Rankings - Ons Jabeur Holds Onto 6th Spot

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur held onto the 6th spot in the fresh WTA Rankings, released on Monday.
Jabeur lost her chance to wrap up a Wimbledon title yet again this time, after her defeat to Elena Rybakina last year at the same stage. She was the favorite in line for lifting the title ahead of the match, but she failed herself yet again despite defeating all the potential winners of this year- Petra Kvitova, Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the match.
WTA Rankings
1 - Iga SwiatekIga Swiatek
2 - Aryna Sabalenka
3 - Elena Rybakina
4-Jessica Pegula
5-Caroline Garcia
6-Ons Jabeur
.....