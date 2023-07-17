Tunisia: Dutch PM - 'Mou Signing Between Tunisia and European Commission Is Promising Start'

Tunis/Tunisia — Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tunisia and the European Commission is a promising start to a strategic partnership that will benefit both the European Union and Tunisia.

Rutte, in a speech following the signing of the memorandum of understanding on a strategic and comprehensive partnership between Tunisia and the European Union, stressed that the main objective of this partnership is to create jobs for Tunisia and to ensure a promising future for the country.

He stressed that Tunisia is a great partner, but that there is scope for more, particularly in the fields of green energy and digital transition, on a bilateral basis between Tunisia and the Netherlands, he said.

He stressed his country's determination to intensify cooperation with Tunisia, noting that the Minister for Foreign Trade would be visiting Tunisia in September 2023 and that an economic delegation would also be visiting Tunisia to discuss investment prospects in the fields of water management, agriculture, the environment and renewable energy.

Rutte stressed that migration is part of the agreement signed today and that it is necessary to work to stop risking the lives of citizens on average and to control the most irregular migration, saying: "Today, we have signed an agreement to stop smuggling, fight human trafficking and border management".

He saw these points as steps that would make a difference, adding that emphasis would also be placed on the need to work on a strategic partnership between Europe and its partners in the region.

He stressed that Tunisia's presence within this strategic partnership provides a clear framework for working together towards a common agenda in favour of fair trade and the rule of law, adding that it is now up to the European Union to ratify this joint agreement between Tunisia and the European Commission.

At the same time, he stressed that this agreement will find support and that the agreement with Tunisia is a good example of this partnership.

On June 11, 2023, at the Carthage Palace, a joint declaration was signed between Tunisia and the European Union, at a meeting attended by the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, and Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte

The joint declaration includes an agreement to work together on a "comprehensive partnership package" to strengthen the ties that unite the two parties in their common interest.

. The comprehensive partnership will cover the following areas:

/ Strengthening economic and trade relations

/ Establishing a partnership in the field of sustainable and competitive energy

/ Immigration

/ Bringing people closer together.

According to the press release, the joint political dialogue between the EU and Tunisia, within the framework of the Tunisia-EU Partnership Council, will constitute, before the end of 2023, an important opportunity to revitalise political and institutional relations in order to face common international challenges together and preserve an international order based on the rule of law.

The press release adds that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration, Tunisians Abroad and the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement have been tasked with preparing a memorandum of understanding on the comprehensive partnership package, which should be adopted by Tunisia and the European Union before the end of June 2023", the release adds.