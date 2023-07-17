Tunisia: FM Discusses Ways of Strengthening Cooperation With Kuwait Investment Authority

Tunis/Tunisia — Examination of investment cooperation between Tunisia and Kuwait was the focus of a meeting held on Sunday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, currently on a visit to Kuwait, and Chairman of the General Investment Authority (Kuwait Investment Authority), Ghanem Suleiman Al-Ghenaiman.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Tunisia's determination to strengthen the activities of Ekuity Capital, the investment arm of the General Authority, and to help it expand its investment portfolio in Tunisia to other sectors, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Nabil Ammar underlined the advantages of the reform process led by President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, aimed at reconstruction, following an operational approach and visions, which are capable of promoting the economic situation in Tunisia.

The Minister emphasised the promising prospects of the Tunisian economy, despite international challenges, as well as the importance of the Tunisian market as a gateway to European and African markets, reiterating Tunisia's readiness to support efforts to activate joint investment.

For his part, the Chairman of the General Investment Authority expressed his institution's readiness to activate and develop cooperation between the two countries.

He also praised the investment attractiveness of the Tunisian market, and the resources and advantages available to Tunisia, which offer successful opportunities for foreign investment.