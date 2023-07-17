South Africa: Phaahla to Officiate Sod-Turning for New Hospital in Limpopo

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, together with Acting Limpopo Premier, Seaparo Sekoati, will on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, preside over the sod-turning ceremony for the first Central Hospital in Limpopo.

"This follows a feasibility study conducted and submitted to National Treasury in July 2018, which established a need to develop a new 688-bed academic hospital in the province.

"The construction of this state-of-the-art hospital became one of the five flagship academic hospitals around the country and is expected to boost the economy of the province through job creation and business opportunities during different phases of construction."

The building, according to the statement, is part of the department's health infrastructure development programme, as the country is preparing for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The NHI paves the way for citizens to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services, regardless of socio-economic status, and to ensure that all South Africans have equitable access to affordable healthcare.

Phaahla and Sekoati will be joined by other leaders from national, provincial and local government, academics, business sector and trade unions in the health sector.

The event coincides with Mandela Day activities, which aim to inspire and serve as a global call to action for people and organisations to recognise their power to make an imprint and help change the world around them for the better.

It will take place at the Erf 6861 Bordering Edupark, opposite the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.