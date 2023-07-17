South Africa: Electoral Commission On Candidates Contesting Municipal By-Elections On 19 July 2023

press release

Candidates contesting municipal by-elections on 19 July 2023

Eleven (11) municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Eastern Cape, Free-State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Western Cape provinces on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

A total registered population of 59 446 voters are eligible to vote in this by-election.

The by-elections will be contested by six (6) independent candidates and 55 candidates from sixteen (16) political parties as follows:

In Eastern Cape

Ward 05 in Senqu Municipality - EC142, will be contested by two (2) political party candidates: 1. Ntombovuyo Monica Sebatana of the African National Congress (ANC) and, 2. Ncediwe Sinxadi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 47,09%.

In Free State

Ward 07 in the Mangaung Municipality - MAN, will be contested by independent candidate Chabeli Frank Rampai and five (5) other candidates: 1. Isaac Ratlhosane Motsamai of the Active African Christians United Movement (AACUM), 2. Siza Clement Sehloho of the ANC, 3. Malesoane Esther Sefako of the Democratic Alliance (DA), 4. Portia Goliath of the EFF and, 5. Aphiwe Mzilikazi of the Progress Party.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership being terminated by the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 37,82%.

Ward 29 in the Mangaung Municipality - MAN, will be contested by two (2) independent candidates, 1. Lesawana Paulus Mothekhe and, 2. Mpho Isaac Mokoakoa and four (4) party candidates 3. Nyakallo Jeannett Khatlako of the AACUM and, 4. Dikololo Elias Matsephe of the ANC, 5. Motiki Edwin Maliela of the DA and 6. David Andile Pulumo of the EFF. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the termination of councillor's membership from the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 39,10%.

Ward 49 in the Mangaung Municipality - MAN, will be contested by one independent candidate, Lehlohonolo Joseph Moqolo and eight (8) party candidates: 1. Molefi Jeffrey Lifeto of the AACUM, 2. Mohanuwa Julia Lekwele of the ANC, 3. Tumelo Kingsley Rammile of the DA, 4. Nkahiseng Reginah Shale of the EFF, 5. Lerato Charllote Mphanya of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), 6. George Kgosietsile Choeneemang of the Lentswe, 8. Kagiso Neo Pula of the Progress and, 9. David Tello Koloane of the UCDP. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership being terminated by the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 37,93%.

Ward 50 in the Mangaung Municipality - MAN, will be contested by one independent candidate, Makoa Cristophel Lelala and five party candidates including; 1.Mmabore Agnes Rabolinyane of the AACUM, 2. Thabo Nicholus Monare of the ANC,3. Sekwaila Maria Nakeng of the DA, 4. Johannes Beleme Thomas of the EFF and, 5. Lerato Florence Johane of the IFP. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's membership being terminated by the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 45,06%.

In KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 06 in the Mthonjaneni Municipality - KZN285, will be contested by an independent candidate Miniyokulinda Sphamandla and three (3) other candidates: 1. Gabriel Vusumuzi Philani Gumede of the ANC; 2. Thamsanqa Qinisani Xulu of the EFF, and 3.Swelihle Siyanda Masuku of the IFP.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 54,45%.

Ward 02 in the Nkandla Municipality - KZN286, will be contested by three candidates: 1.Jabulani Cyril Mchunu of the ANC, 2. Lungelo Andile Sithole of the EFF, and, 3. Celinhlanhla Nkululeko Mbambo of the IFP.

The ward was previously represented by the IFP and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 51,30%.

In North West

Ward 11 in the Rustenburg Municipality - NW373, will be contested by seven (7) candidates: 1. Tebogo Charlotte Khutoane of the African Christian Democratic Party; 2. Keogile Peter Ntshabele of the ANC 3. David Kgang Moloko of the Arona; 4. Tshepo Shadreck Stemmer of the EFF; 5. Neo Petrus Matlapeng of the Patriotic Alliance and, 6. Anikie Banda of the Tsogang Civic Movement. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 29,04%.

In the Western Cape

Ward 16 in George Municipality - WC044, will be contested by seven (7) candidates: 1. Leonora Joudit Brinkies of the African Restoration Alliance; 2. Maria Mildred Micheals of the ANC 3. Theresa Jeyi of the DA; 4. Zinnia Vonita Laeticha Malietie of the EFF; 5. Naellowine Charmonay Elsebe Esau of the GOOD Party, 6. Franselin Kaptein of the PA and, 7.Cecil Henry Noble of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

The ward was previously represented by the GOOD Party and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 48,05%.

Ward 20 in George Municipality - WC044, will be contested by seven (7) Party candidates: 1. Leonora Joudit Brinkies of the African Restoration Alliance; 2. John Yoko of the ANC 3. Neville Michael Louw of the DA; 4. Elaine Christilene Jantjies of the EFF; 5. Rosa Maria Imelda Louw of the GOOD Party, 6. Christo Alexander of the PA, and 7. Darryl Brenten Coeries of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

The ward was previously represented by the GOOD Party and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 47,25%.

Ward 27 in George Municipality - WC044, will be contested by six (6) party candidates: 1. Leonora Joudit Brinkies of the African Restoration Alliance; 2. Marchell Elton Frederick Kleynhans of the DA 3. Noel Piet Remas of the EFF; 4. Richard John Hector of the GOOD Party, 5. Dawid Ryk of the PA and, 6. Varity Luwayda Bewee of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

The ward was previously represented by the GOOD Party and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 58,17%