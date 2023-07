Luanda — Angola's Women U-16 National Basketball team Saturday beat the counterpart of Morocco 78-51 in the second round game of the African Championship of the U-16 Afrobasket2023 played in Monastir, Tunisia.

Angola provisionally lead the series with three (3) points, similar to Morocco, who come second, Mali (2 points) and Rwanda (1 point).

Angola are expected to face Rwanda Sunday at 03:30 pm.