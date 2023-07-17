Angola Scraps Mandatory Presentation of Covid-19 Test for Travelers

15 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan government lifted as of Saturday (15) the mandatory presentation of a SARS-Cov-2 vaccination certificate or a negative test for travelers entering and leaving the national territory.

The decision follows the Presidential Decree 152/23, which scraps Presidential Decree No. 98/23, of April 14.

The document stipulates that departures from Angola are subject to health surveillance requirements, set by the country of destination.

On the other hand, the new diploma also determines the mandatory use of a face mask in health units and equivalent services, while in the other places of public access its use is optional.

However, it is incumbent to ministerial departments to lay down rules and administrative measures for surveillance and health control, in case of persistent massive contamination to stem the spread of virus.

As for the recent evolution of the Covid-19 situation in the country, the government said there is a significant reduction in active cases, deaths and hospitalisations. SC/CF/NIC

