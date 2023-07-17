Angolan Consulate in Dubai Ilaunches General Management System

Luanda — Angola's Consulate-General in Dubai, UAE, started on Saturday to implement the General Consular Management System (SIGGEC), ANGOP has learnt.

In its press note, the Angolan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the SIGGEC is created by the Institute of Administrative Modernisation (IMA), an entity belonging to the Auxiliary Bodies of the President of the Republic.

The system has already been implemented in South Africa and Portugal.

According to the document, the creation of this digital tool is crucial for the modernisation of the Institute of Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services (ICAESC) and Consular Posts.

It also ensures automated processing of information, integrity and security of citizens' data, providing a more dynamic public service, both for the provider, the ICAESC and Consular Posts, as well as for national and foreign citizens.

SIGGEC's goal is to ensure the management of consular acts, to standardise the digital presence and visual identity of the Diplomatic and Consular Missions, with the provision of the Institutional Portal, as well as to guarantee the technical and functional response capacity of Consular Agents when using this system.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Consul General of Angola in Dubai Bento Morgado, the director general of ICAESC Maria Filomena António, the director general of the Institute of Administrative Modernisation Meick Afonso and the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs João Baptista da Costa. VC/CF/NIC