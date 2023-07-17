Angola: Foreign Minister Addresses 3rd Edition of Pan-African Forum On Culture, Peace

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Téte António has presented the 3rd Edition of the Pan-African Forum on Culture and Peace - Luanda Biennial, scheduled for November 22 - 24, 2023.

The diplomat was addressing a plenary of the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), held in Nairobi, Kenya.

In his speech, Téte António highlighted the role of the event, stating that the move is meant strengthen the pan-African movement for a culture of peace and non-violence.

This culture, he said, is crucial for the achievement of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa, in which its children assume an assertive and a position of solidarity in the economic and social transformation of the continent.

The Luanda Biennial will take place under the motto "Education, Culture of Peace and African Citizenship, as Tools for the Sustainable Development of the Continent".

The event is expected to contribute to three fundamental purposes, among which the implementation of the "Action Plan for a Culture of Peace in Africa/Actuemos pela Paz", adopted in March 2013, in Luanda.

It also aims to achieve Goals 16 and 17 of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the UNESCO Operational Strategy and its programmes that define priorities for Africa, namely Campus Africa, to strengthen Higher Education, promote cultural heritage and capacity building on the continent.

In line with the 1st International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy, held in Luanda, the 3rd Edition of the Luanda Biennial will also serve to promote initiatives leading to peace, stability and security on the continent.

This includ the political agenda - diplomacy of the President of the Republic João Lourenço, as Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa".

The Luanda Biennale was instituted by Decision 558/XXIV, adopted by the 24th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, in 2015. FMA/SC/CF/NIC