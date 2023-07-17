Uganda: UPDF Contingent in DRC Joins Drive to Fight Cholera

16 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Contingent operating under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) to keep peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) joined the Local Community to fight against the Cholera outbreak disease.

The disease has been registered in Mabenga and Kiwanja of Rutshuru territory.

Hence restoring clean piped water in Tshengerero Cell has been one of the remedies to curtail the rampant spread of the waterborne disease.

The UPDF Contingent water engineering team provided technical support in the fixing of a 400-meter-long plastic water pipeline into a metallic pipe, earlier vandalized by local scrap dealers within Bunagana town.

The project will provide safe water to Tshengerero Center and the surrounding villages of Mukingo, Cheya, Rubona and Kibindi localities (Parishes) in Jomba Group Sub County where the local leadership has so far registered the Cholera epidemics.

