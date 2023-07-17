Rwanda: RDF Releases Name of Peacekeeper Killed in Car

17 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has released the name of the Rwandan peacekeeper who was killed by armed elements on Monday, July 10 while on patrol in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Rwandan soldier, who served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA), was called Eustache Tabaro.

He was 39 and had the rank of sergeant.

ALSO READ: Officials pay tribute to Rwanda's fallen peacekeeper

His body arrived at the Kigali International Airport on Sunday and was received with honour by RDF officials led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, the Commandant of RDF Special Operations Force. and Tabaro's family.

Today, the body of Rwandan peacekeeper, Sgt Tabaro Eustache arrived in Rwanda from Central African Republic. On behalf of the CDS, RDF officials led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, family members received with honour the fallen peacekeeper at the Kigali International Airport. pic.twitter.com/1YfLKBVw7v-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) July 16, 2023

The Rwandan peacekeeper was killed in an attack by unidentified armed elements near Sam-Ouandja, in Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern CAR.

The RDF and the UN condemned the attack, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the CAR government to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

ALSO READ: RDF mourns fallen peacekeeper

The RDF said Rwandan peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians.

Rwanda is the fourth largest troop-contributor to UN missions with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.