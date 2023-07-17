Rwanda: RDF Releases Name of Peacekeeper Killed in Car

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has released the name of the Rwandan peacekeeper who was killed by armed elements on Monday, July 10 while on patrol in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Rwandan soldier, who served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA), was called Eustache Tabaro.

He was 39 and had the rank of sergeant.

His body arrived at the Kigali International Airport on Sunday and was received with honour by RDF officials led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, the Commandant of RDF Special Operations Force. and Tabaro's family.

Today, the body of Rwandan peacekeeper, Sgt Tabaro Eustache arrived in Rwanda from Central African Republic. On behalf of the CDS, RDF officials led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, family members received with honour the fallen peacekeeper at the Kigali International Airport.

The Rwandan peacekeeper was killed in an attack by unidentified armed elements near Sam-Ouandja, in Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern CAR.

The RDF and the UN condemned the attack, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the CAR government to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The RDF said Rwandan peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians.

Rwanda is the fourth largest troop-contributor to UN missions with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.