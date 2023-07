PEKIN-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived on Monday morning in Beijing for a state visit to the People's Republic of China, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Earlier, the President of the Republic had paid a two-day working visit to Qatar, where he had held talks with the Emir of the State of Qatar, his brother Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.