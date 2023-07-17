Angolan Students Obtain Third Place in Maths Copernicus Olympiad

14 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Délcio Fernandes, 14, Nathan Nóbrega, 13, and Juzmar Francisco, 16, are the three Angolan students who on Thursday, in New York City, United States of America (USA), won the bronze medal in the 4th round of the Copernicus Maths Olympiad, held from 09 to 13 this month.

Angola's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the USA congratulated the students and advised them to be more focused, because despite their ages, they have the noblest honour and responsibility to take the name of Angola to the highest level.

Mauber Ricardo Kahuhungu Nhamutenga, 12, Nathan Gabriel Sodré da Nobrega, 13, Juzmar Arlindo de Nazaré Francisco, 16, Délcio Delamarte Gomes Fernandes, 14, Halima Dárcia Joaquim, 15 and Edmira Nahari José Sebastião 16, are the students who represented Angola in the competition promoted by the Columbia University.

The fourth qualifying round of the Copernicus Maths Olympiad was attended by over 500 people from 25 countries around the world. ART/MRA/jmc

