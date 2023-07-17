Angola: Afrocan - Morocco Dominate Awards

17 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Morocco national basketball team dominated the individual awards of the second edition of the AFROCAN, which ended Sunday night in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The Moroccan team, winners of the competition had two players in the "ideal five", with Kevin Franceschi being elected MVP of the competition.

Pitchu Manga of the Democratic Republic of Congo was the top rebounder, while his counterpart, Evarist Shonganya, was the top scorer of the competition having joined the "ideal five" of the competition.

Rwanda's Dieudonne Ndizeye was the three-point top scorer, while Gabon took the fair play award.

Here's the Ideal Five: Jihad Benchilikha and Kevin Franceschi (Morocco), Dieudonne Ndizeye (Rwanda), Mike Fofana (Côte d'Ivoire) and Evarist Shonganya (DRC).

