Angola: Afrocan - Angola Finish Seven With a Disappointing Win

Luanda — Angola national Basketball team beat Nigeria 72-69 Saturday in the AFROCAN, in a game for the seventh to eighth place, after going through tough moments in the final minutes of the match.

Angola finished in the 7th position of the 2nd edition of AFROCAN'2023 held in Luanda.

Angola's Glofate Buiamba was the top scorer of the game, with 16 points.

In the first edition, in 2019, in Bamako (Mali), Angola finished in the third position, while Nigeria ended in the 11th place of the competition won by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

From this competition held in the country's capital, Angola started in Group B, with a double victory in the opening 72-55, against Mali and Nigeria 57-48, allowing them to finish first and reach the quarter-finals.

In that phase, an unexpected defeat against Rwanda 63-73 relegated the Angolan team to fight for the fifth-place qualifiers, in which they lost 65-68 to Tunisia being reduced to compete for seventh or eighth place.

AFROCAN is a recent competition organised by FIBA-Africa for the national teams of the African continent, which takes place every four years. The competition is reserved for players playing in the continent, created to promote and develop African basketball. WR/VAB/Amp/jmc