Angolan Golfer Improves One Place in International Tournament

Luanda — Angolan professional golfer António Sobrinho improved this Sunday, in the Province of Luanda, one place in the league table of the International Golf Tournament, called "Mangais senior Classic 2023", by finishing the second round with a positive balance of -2, under 72 strokes regulated, in 18 holes.

The Angolan player completed the 18 holes of the round in 70 strokes, surpassing the exhibition of the debut where he totalled in the day with the 72 regulated strokes, in the event involving 37 professionals, 15 of which are category one, with victories from America, South Africa and Europe.

Speaking to the press, António Sobrinho said the possibility of reaching the top of the classification table was open.

He also said that, given the fact that he has not competed at the highest level for a year, he is facing difficulties, but he promised to remain focused with the aim of finishing below 66 strokes to reverse his position in the table in the final scheduled for Monday.

António Louro is another Angolan professional golfer and again shot above the recommended 10 over 72 for each 18-hole round.

The player who is in the 37th place in the competition, in his debut game on Saturday concluded with 84 points plus 12 of those established by the tournament rule which resulted in a negative balance of + 22 in two days.

Scotland's Douglas McGuigan, who finished the second day with a minus-2 (70), totalling -7 over the two rounds, continues to lead the competition.

South Africa's Michael Scholz moved into second place on -3 for his round of -5 after completing 36 holes over two days.

Another South African, Wallie Coetsee ended third with the sum of -5, after closing the second round with 70 strokes.

The winning team will be known on Monday during the prize-giving gala.

Meanwhile, on the same day the Skydive Angola artist made a parachute exhibition.