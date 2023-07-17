Africa: Mauritius to Host the 2023 Africa Facts Summit

The 2023 edition of the Africa Facts summit, to be held in the Mauritian capital of Port Louis on 5-6 October, will bring together fact-checking organisations and experts from all regions of the continent.

The Africa Facts network has grown from two organisations in 2017, when it was established, to more than 40 member organisations.

This expanded reach of the network, particularly in Arabic-speaking and Francophone countries, highlights the progress made by organisations working to counter misinformation across the continent.

The network aims to strengthen and elevate the practice of fact-checking and resilience-building on the continent.

"This convening is an opportunity for us to come together to discuss not only the challenges but also the opportunities in the broader effort to counter misinformation and disinformation on the continent. It allows us to find context-specific solutions in response to the scourge of bad information," said Noko Makgato, executive director of Africa Check.

The summit aims to showcase the latest trends, research and practical approaches to countering the spread of false and misleading information in Africa.

These will include the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence for fact-checkers, and why African fact-checkers should put climate change misinformation on the agenda. The meeting will also showcase effective media literacy activities and offer practical skills workshops.

"We are excited to be hosting the summit again. It is not only an opportunity to learn but also to celebrate the outstanding work being done by African fact-checkers across the continent," said Dudu Mkhize, Africa Check's head of outreach.

The summit will conclude with the highly anticipated African Fact-Checking Awards gala dinner. This is the longest running and largest awards programme honouring fact-checking journalism in Africa.

There are three categories for the awards:

Fact-Check of the Year by a Working Journalist

Fact-Check of the Year by a Professional Fact-Checker

Fact-Check of the Year by a Student Journalist

The winners of the working journalist and professional fact-checker categories will each receive US$3,000. Runners-up will receive $1,500.

The winner of the student journalist category will receive $2,000, and the runner-up $1,000.

If you have any questions, please contact Africa Check at [email protected] or email summit organiser Dudu Mkhize at [email protected]