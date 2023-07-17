Egypt: PM Says State Has Clear Plan to Boost Tourism Industry

17 July 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the State has a clear plan to boost the tourism industry, through strengthening integration between the sectors of tourism and aviation, especially as the country enjoys unique tourism and cultural potentials.

Madbouli's comments came during his meeting here on Sunday with Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, said Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad.

The tourism minister said his ministry is set to introduce new incentives as part of a national strategy to enhance the tourism investment climate and increase the number of hotels to attract nearly 30 million tourists by 2028.

The meeting took up the ongoing development work at the Greco-Roman Museum, the Ben Ezra Synagogue, the Babylon Fortress, and the Magra El-Oyoun Wall and its surrounding area, as well as the progress made in the construction work of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

