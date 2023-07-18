South Africa: Cape Town is World's Greatest City, Survey of Travellers Says - South African News Briefs - July 18, 2023

Cape Town —

South Africa the Best Country in the World to Travel To, Survey Says

Cape Town is the world's greatest city and South Africa the best country to travel to, according to a survey of its readers by The Telegraph, a British newspaper. TimesLive reports that South Africa dethroned the decade-long favourite New Zealand in the latest Telegraph Travel Awards. New Zealand is now second on the Telegraph list, with the Maldives in third position. Other African countries that made it into top 10 include Kenya at no 7 and Botswana at no 10. Runners-up for the "Greatest City" title were Venice followed by Seville. Established in 1998, the awards are voted for by well-travelled readers of the UK newspaper the Telegraph.

New Zealand Court Tries South African Woman for Killing Her Three Children

A South African woman is on trial in New Zealand after allegedly killed her three children, News24 reports. Doctor Lauren Dickason, 41, is accused of strangling and smothering Liané, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on September 16, 2021 while her husband, Graham Dickason, was out for dinner with colleagues. Lauren appeared for the start of her trial in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday. News24 previously reported that the family had moved to Timaru from Pretoria a few weeks before the triple killings. Graham had got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon at Timaru Hospital.

Much-Loved Soapie to End After 23 Years

After 23 years on air, SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced on Monday that the long-running popular soapie 7de Laan will end after season 24, News24 reports. The last episode will be aired on December 26, 2023. 7de Laan (Afrikaans for Seventh Avenue) was first broadcast on 4 April 2000 - initially with only one episode a week before it grew to five days a week - making household names of numerous actors and their characters who inhabited a fictional suburb in Johannesburg.