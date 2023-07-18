South Africa: 'There's a Lot of Expectation From Us' - Netball World Cup Looms

The Proteas know that they will need to be at the top of their game as the country braces itself to be host nation of the Netball World Cup, kicking off in just 10 days' time.

South Africa find themselves in Pool C alongside Wales, Jamaica and Sri Lanka; and will begin their campaign in the opening match against the Welsh on 28 July.

As Cape Town readies itself, Proteas defender Phumza Maweni admits that there is pressure on the players.

"There is pressure because obviously we are at home, we have to do well and there's a lot of expectation from us as well," Maweni told News24.

"We are aware of that and just need to make sure that we display the best netball and skill in front of the crowd."

"We have to play and take it game by game and see what we can do better as a team. I've grown up with this team, and I can't wait to connect again."

"When we're together, it's a special moment and atmosphere. Once we talk and see each other, the pressure will be a bit off because we'll bring each other up."

Maweni, the oldest member on the team, is also relishing the opportunity of playing in front of her friends and family.

"It's huge and I'm super excited to play in front of my family, especially my son. After I saw my name, I was mixed with emotions, knowing where I come from and my journey to get here. It was something that I dreamed of, to play in front of my family," she added.

"All the hard work I put in on the court and I had to prove more because of my age. I'm just super excited."