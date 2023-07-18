South Africa: No Bail for Langa Woman Accused of Scalding Toddler

The 22-year-old will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court in September on an attempted murder charge

The charges against a 22-year-old woman from Langa, accused of throwing boiling water on a toddler, have been escalated to attempted murder, a packed Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court heard on Friday. The accused was denied bail. She is yet to plead in court.

On 24 June, four-year-old Unako Khala sustained severe burns on his chest, arm and ribs. Neighbours say he was swinging on a gate when the woman threw boiling water on him. The woman had been charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the prosecutor confirmed she now faces a charge of attempted murder.

The incident sparked outrage and led to about 1,000 people marching to the Langa police station on 6 July.

Unako is recovering at home after undergoing treatment at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

On Friday, Fuzile Shumi, lawyer for the accused, told the court his client's version of events is that she had tripped while carrying boiling water in a kettle and had not purposely scalded Unako. He said his client is a student who works part-time at a call centre.

Prosecutor Phathutshedzo Muofhe said, "The community is angry, and their anger is justified." He said the accused would face a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment should she be found guilty. "This child will be scarred for the rest of his life," said Muofhe.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Louw, told the court that she believed the accused's actions were deliberate, as "the gate had to be opened for this to happen because the gate is too high to throw water over it".

Magistrate Sean Lea denied the accused bail, stating that she had not shown remorse and that her life could be at risk should she be released.

"Based on the number of people who attended the court case last week and [Friday], I find the likelihood of public order being disturbed should you be released on bail. Bail is refused," said Lea.

Outside court, Unako's aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, told GroundUp she was happy with the outcome.

The case was postponed until 20 September.