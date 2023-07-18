Tanzania: What Hungarian President Visit Means to Tz

HUNGARIAN President Katalin Novák arrived in Tanzania late on Monday, amid optimism for further improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Novák arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal I where, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax was at hand to welcome her.

Expectations are high that her working visit in Tanzania, will bolster ties in various sectors particularly education, tourism, as well as information and communication technology (ICT).

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam earlier on Monday, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax said Tanzania and Hungary have had close relations and the visit by Hungarian first female president will take the relations to the greater height.

"This is the first time that a Hungarian President is visiting Tanzania, and this could be a milestone in bilateral relations," said Dr Tax.

Dr Tax said the visit was yet another testimony of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's effort to strengthen economic diplomacy.

She added that, since 1989, albeit the instability of the global economy, Hungary has continued to be Tanzania's biggest partner in the education sector by providing training programmes in various fields of strategic areas.

Minister Tax said that the two countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on an exchange training programme.

"In this MoU, there will be something unique: they (Hungary) will bring their students to Tanzania, not just us sending our students to Hungary," said Dr Tax.

She added that the President Novák visit will also open doors for both countries to identify new areas of cooperation, of which, trade, tourism and agriculture are all earmarked as priority sectors of mutual cooperation.

Either way, this visit comes with Hungary's new policy for African countries to strengthen economic relations.

According to Dr Tax, today, President Novák will officially be welcomed by President Samia at the Magogoni-based State House in Dar es Salaam, where they will discuss various issues pertaining to relations between the two countries. They will later address a joint press conference before participating in a state banquet organised in honour of the visiting president by her host -President Samia.

On the same day, President Novák will also visit the Hungarian Honorary Consulate in Kawe, Dar es Salaam.

Tomorrow, she will travel to Arusha for a private visit before leaving the country on July 20th this year via Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).