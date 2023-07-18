Tanzania: UN, SA High Commission to Mark Mandela Day in Style

THE United Nations (UN) in Tanzania and South African High Commission will today conduct various activities and interact with ailing children at the Muhimbili National Hospital's cancer ward as part of activities to mark the Nelson Mandela International Day.

The activities are aimed at promoting social welfare and commemorating the legacy of Nelson Mandela, South Africa High Commissioner Noluthando Mayende-Malepe said on Monday.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by children suffering from cancer and emphasised the importance of access to quality healthcare.

"Children occupied a very special place in Nelson Mandela's heart. It therefore warms my heart that for the year 2023, we are partnering again with the United Nations family in Tanzania, to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day by supporting the incredible work being done by the Tumaini La Maisha in supporting children battling with cancer at the Muhimbili National Hospital," she said.

Additionally, she added, the UN through its Information Centre (UNIC) and the High Commission will hold a panel discussion on Thursday which will be graced by the former president Jakaya Kikwete at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The panel discussion will bring together panelists who will share insights into Mandela's life, vision, and enduring impact on the global stage and will serve as a platform to inspire students, academia, and the public, encouraging them to embrace Mandela's values of compassion, equality, and justice.

"We are further honoured to have the former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency Dr Jakaya Kikwete provide a Keynote address joined by an illustrious Panel on the legacy of Nelson Mandela, 10 years after his passing.

"This engagement is open to the public and I hope members of the local and international community will not miss this opportunity to reflect on the contribution of this Son of Africa and Global Icon," explained the High Commissioner.

The UN Tanzania Head of Resident Coordinator (UNRCO), Ms Shabnam Mallick, said that her office was excited to join hands with the High Commission to commemorate one of the tallest leaders the world has ever known.

Through the collective efforts, she said, the two parties aim at making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children and inspire the next generation to carry forward the legacy of Nelson Mandela.