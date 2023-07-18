South Africa: Here Are Ideas About How You Can Contribute to Positive Change On Mandela Day 2023

The day is a call to action for individuals, communities and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact in their own communities.

Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual global celebration that takes place on 18 July. The theme this year is "It is in your hands".

You can spend your 67 minutes for Mandela Day in many ways. Here is a sample of how you can get involved:

Gauteng:

Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch is running a Soup Kitchen at their offices on 87 De Korte Street, Braamfontein Johannesburg. The aim is to produce 100 meals, which will be distributed to food insecure and/or homeless people in and around Johannesburg.

The Little Eden Society

The Little Eden Society -- a non-profit organisation providing life-long care to children and adults with profound intellectual disabilities -- is inviting you to join them for 67 minutes. Visitors are welcome from 09:00 to 15:00 at both the Edenvale and Bapsfontein homes. One can donate disposable nappies, instant porridge or soft cereals for the residents, or second-hand items for the Little Eden Charity Shop.

Those interested in participating on the day should email relationship officer Danica Savvi at [email protected] or alternatively, call the society on 011 609 7246.

Fight with Insight

Fight with Insight, a boxing project that aims to create a safe...