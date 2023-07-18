South Africa: Analysts Divided On Whether Sarb's MPC Will Hike Rates Again On Thursday

17 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

Analysts are divided on the prospects of the South African Reserve Bank raising or holding its key repo rate -- and by extension, the prime lending rate for consumers -- when its Monetary Policy Committee wraps up its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its deliberations on Tuesday and space on a range of fronts has opened for a pause in a tightening cycle that has seen it hike rates by 475 basis points since November 2021, taking its key repo rate to 8.25% and the prime lending rate to 11.75%.

South Africa's consumer price index (CPI) slowed faster than expected in May to 6.3% year on year, a 13-month low, from 6.8% in April.

And the June read - to be unveiled on Wednesday - is expected to show CPI braked below 6.0%, within the 3.0% to 6.0% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) target range. It was last below 6.0% in April 2022.

The US Federal Reserve also paused its hiking cycle in June, which gives the Sarb room to do the same this week. The Sarb has had to more or less keep pace with the aggressive hikes in the US - which have taken the Fed's key rate from almost zero to 5.0% to 5.25% - to retain the rand's attractiveness to investors.

And the rand itself is currently trading close to 18/dlr after falling in late May to record lows of almost 20/dlr.

"We...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.