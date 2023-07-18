Tanzania: UK to Support Tanzanian Women, Girls

THE British High Commission has launched a new United Kingdom (UK) International Women and Girls' Strategy (IWGS) to support Tanzanian women and girls in education and health sectors.

The initiative also seeks to address Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, David Concar said the UK IWGS is set to drive conversation and put women and girls at a forefront.

"The strategy focuses on the following three priority areas which are educating girls, empowering women and girls and championing their health and rights, and ending gender-based violence," said Concar.

He said in his three years working with the Tanzanian government as British High Commissioner he has observed good progress in educating children as more are enrolled in schools.

"For the past three years I can see how the Tanzanian government prioritises education for children, especially girls," said the British envoy.

"I have also witnessed the development priorities for women and children being implemented," he added.

The UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Girls, Ms Hellen Grant, who is also a Member of Parliament, said the UK stands firmly with the people of Tanzania to empower them.

"I am delighted to make my first visit to Tanzania. The UK stands firmly with the people of Tanzania working together to dismantle barriers to education and empowerment to women and girls and foster an environment where they can flourish with quality and inclusivity," Ms Grand said.

On the other hand, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Ms Alicia Obe said they were pleased with the good efforts made by the Tanzanian government.

Ms Obe, who is also Director of Education, Gender and Equalities and the UK's Special Envoy for Gender Equality said the strategy reflects their collective dedication to create a world where every woman and girl can thrive free from discrimination and violence.

During their trip, Ms Grant and Ms Obe visited Manga primary school in Tanga, one of the schools supported by them to see the UK's support in action through their flagship programme.

The special envoys also engaged with civil society organisations and grass root women leaders to better understand the challenge in delivering Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) five concerning gender equality.

The SDG five is fifth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations in 2015.

The programme is implemented in regions of Tanga, Coastal, Kigoma, Geita, Katavi, Mara, Singida and Dodoma.

IWGS is a six-year programme that has been implemented for two years and will end in 2027, and is implemented by various stakeholders to ensure the whole economic stand and going to benefit everyone.