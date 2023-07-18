South Africa: 'It Is in Your Hands' - South Africans Who Have Taken Madiba's Words to Heart

Today is Nelson Mandela International Day, which is celebrated every year on 18 July, Mandela's birthday, and honours the values and legacy of the late, great statesman and freedom fighter. Five South Africans tell Daily Maverick what this year's Mandela Day theme, 'It is in your hands', means to them.

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." -- Nelson Mandela

Avuyile Mali, a third-year student studying Visual Communication Design at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, says Nelson Mandela was an icon who fought for the nation's freedom. His example has allowed Mali to "stand tall" and thrive in his studies.

"This year's theme means a lot to me because he [Mandela] was 100% right when he said it's in our hands. In order for the world to change for the better, it depends on us and if we work together we can combat poverty and unemployment," Mali says.

***

"Sport has the power to change the world." -- Nelson Mandela

Miles Jameson of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town started playing soccer at the age of six.

"It kept me away from a lot of negative things, for example, drugs ... my community where I'm from is drug-infested," Jameson says.

"This year's theme means a lot to me because I had to overcome a lot of struggles in life, but I took it upon myself to not let negativity get in the way of following my dreams. At the end of the...