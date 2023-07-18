Tanzania: Samia to Grace Muslim Women Forum Today

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is today expected to grace the Muslim Women Forum, as part of celebrations of the 'Islamic New Year- 1445'.

Sheikh Khalid Mfaume - the Executive Secretary at the Office of Zanzibar Mufti announced on Saturday during the national prayer for peace held at Jaamia-Zenjibar Masjid (Mosque).

He said that it is the first time Zanzibar celebrates Islamic New Year- 1445 as official public holiday, after it was approved in the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

"Our beloved President Samia will grace the Women Muslims Forum at 1.00 pm (local time) on Sunday. They (women) will basically talk about their contributions to the national development. Those invited should make sure they attend," Sheikh Mfaume said.

He noted that Zanzibar has been the first country in the East African region to endorse the Islamic New Year, as public holiday, and that the changes would be in many Islamic countries.

Unlike the New Year celebrations of other calendars, the Islamic New Year is usually quiet, with Muslims reflecting on time and their life after death.

The Islamic New Year - 1445 was opened on Friday by the Zanzibar Mufti- Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaab at Mapinduzi Square, Michenzi, followed by national prayers yesterday that were graced by the Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Before the National Prayers yesterday, Muslims led by their scholars talked about the importance of donations, charity, and supporting different activities of national interest, so that no one is left behind. The Islamic New Year 1445 falls on July 19, this year.

Sheikh Khalid Mfaume thanked organisers of the activities to celebrate the Day, mentioning some of the sponsors as the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PZB) and the CRDB, while reminding Zanzibaris and other Tanzanians to keep praying for the country and national leaders.