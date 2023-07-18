Tanzania: Yanga Beef Up Squad With Quality Signings

YOUNG Africans said the inclusion of right back Yao Attohoula and winger Maxi Nzengeli is a big boost to their squad as they eye for 2023/24 season conquest.

The two players were paraded on Thursday and are now ready to serve the Jangwani Street-based club in their upcoming engagements in both domestic and international contests.

Ahead of the Wananchi Day, the new players, including Jonas Mkude will be officially introduced on the climax of the day, according to Kamwe.

Kamwe lauded the arrival of Mkude saying he is going to add a positive impact to the team, basing on his experience and exposure," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Yanga officially launched their annual Wiki Ya Mwananchi event yesterday in Mwanza with a number of activities lined up ahead of its climax on August 22nd.

"Throughout this week, we will be doing various social activities in different parts of the country as we slowly head for its epicentre at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city," he said.

On the day, Yanga face Kaizer Chiefs in a signal testing match likely set to be used by coach Miguel Gamboni in assessing further his squad before the premier league season starts.

In another development, the Jangwani street giants narrated that their Mwananchi Day VVIP tickets valued at 500,000/- each have been sold out as such, people should buy tickets of other sections of the stadium.