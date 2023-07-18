Tanzania: Speaker Wants People Misleading About Dar Port Ignored

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson has called upon Tanzanians to ignore claims being raised by some people with ill intention, relating to government's decision to partner with private sector in developing the Dar es Salaam Port.

Dr Ackson who is also a Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, said people should pay no attention to such people who claim that the government has plans to sell the port, while they know that what the government is doing is just trade cooperation.

Dr Ackson made the remarks on Friday during a rally held at Iyunga in Mbeya, which aimed at informing voters about some pledges fulfilled in her constituency.

She said in two year period of her leadership her constituency in collaboration with the government has managed to address various challenges including facilitating construction of a four lane road from Inyala to Airport whose implementation has already started.

On health and water, Dr Ackson said that the government has helped to find solution to water challenge through Kiwila River Project which is expected to provide permanent solution to water problems in the entire region.

On health, she said the government has facilitated the availability of of medical equipment in all health facilities in the region.

"I beg you not to pay attention to these people... I would like to assure you that there is neither a port nor the country which has been sold," she said.

Last month, members of Parliament unanimously endorsed the Resolution on the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), concerning partnership ports development, arguing that the agreement is crucial for transforming the port sub-sector.

The IGA concerning Economic and Social Partnership for the Development and Improving Performance of the Ports in Tanzania was signed on February 28th, last year between the implementation institutions that are Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Dubai-based DP World.

The agreement aimed at, among other things, to develop and improve operations of strategic infrastructure for sea and lake ports in areas such as special economic zones, logistics, parks and trade corridors.

Debating the resolution, members of Parliament assured the public that the partnership has taken into consideration broad interests of the nation, assuring that it is going to increase efficiency in the country's ports.

The lawmakers, however, advised the government to be careful and consider important issues raised in the agreements that will be executed in the future.