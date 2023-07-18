Somalia: President Visits Jowhar Ahead of All-Out Military Offensive

18 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh lands in Jowhar, HirShabelle state headquarters while the government is planning the 2nd phase of the military operation to get rid of Al-Shabaab.

The head of state was welcomed at the airport by President Ali Guudlawe and other officials and was escorted to the presidency where talks are currently underway, per the officials.

Jowhar, an agriculture-rich town along with Shabelle river 90km north of Mogadishu.

The President's visit is based on resolving the conflict between two communities in the Middle Shabelle region and the assessment of the preparation for the military operations.

This is the president's second time visiting the region since the government launched an offensive against Al-Shabaab, which removed the group from many areas.

The first phase of the army offensive against Al-Shabab, started in 2022 has recorded significant military success, seizing more than 80 areas after 16 years of militant control.

