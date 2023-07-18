Somalia: Fighting Resumes in the Disputed City of Las Anod

Las Anod, Somalia — Heavy fighting again erupted in the town of Lasanod on Saturday following UN calls for a ceasefire and an immediate cessation of the hostilities.

Local forces [SSC] in Lasanod accused Somaliland troops of launching the early morning attack from the eastern side in the latest attempt to retake the Sool regional capital.

The details of the casualty figures remain unclear but reports from the city indicate that situation is tense and both sides exchange fire on the outskirts.

The Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn [SSC] regions have been disputed territories with both Somaliland and Puntland states claiming ownership.

Hundreds have been killed, while thousands have been displaced from the town since Since February 6, when the war between troops of Somaliland and local militia from the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia started.

The SSC wants autonomy under the Somali Federal system, a move that Somaliland rejected and termed unacceptable as it is a blow to its so-called sovereignty.

At least 200 people have been killed and more than 900 wounded in fierce fighting in the town of Lasanod, a medical official said in the latest report on the conflict losses.