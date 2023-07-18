Kenya: Stop Being Delusional, Reduce Cost of Living - Azimio to Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leaders have castigated the allegations by their counterparts in Kenya Kwanza Alliance that youth were paid to stage anti-government protests in various parts of the country.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, they termed the assertion as delusional and a clear signal that the President William Ruto administration has failed in its leadership mandate.

"For anyone to claim that those protestors that came out in thousands were paid is extremely insincere and to live in denial. That should worry Kenyans as a regime in denial is a very dangerous regime," said Wandayi.

The leaders scoffed at sentiments by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders that Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was sponsoring the Opposition led demonstrations.

"That sounds like Kenya Kwanza. The sponsors of the greatest violence and murder and displacements in Kenya's history are in Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza MPs need to know the history of the leaders of their party," stated Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

The Minority Leader who insisted that the anti-government protest will be held this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday despite intimidation claims by the government emphasized that only reduction of cost of living will call off the protests.

The Azimio La Umoja Coalition leaders accused the government of focusing on sideshows and character assassination of Opposition Leaders led by Raila Odinga.

"Kenya Kwanza is telling hungry Kenyans that it has reduced the budget deficit by Sh500 billion. What exactly is that? Is there food in Kenya called the budget deficit? Who eats the budget deficit?"Wandayi posed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"People don't care. All that the people want is food and a decent standard of living. If Kenya Kwanza has a prince of peace who can't provide food, no amount of character assassination of his challenger will sway Kenyans. People want food," Wandayi noted.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua stated that Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders should not lament about the protests yet they sabotaged the bi-partisan talks aimed at reducing the high cost of living.

"We are at the lowest that any democracy can sink. We had the bi-partisan talks which collapsed and when we realized we are being taken for a ride. We said let's talk about food of our people and we are taking the conservation forward to the streets," said Wambua.

Police fired tear gas on protesters Wednesday as they defied a police ban to join demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga against a raft of tax hikes.

Shops were shut and security was tight in the capital Nairobi, where police deployed tear gas against stone-throwing demonstrators in the slum of Mathare.

Tear gas was also used to disperse crowds in the port city of Mombasa.

Last week's rallies in several cities turned violent, with six people killed according to the interior ministry, as rights campaigners accused police of taking a heavy-handed approach towards the demonstrations.