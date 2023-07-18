Kenya: Equity Hosts Kenya, DRC Investors Ahead of Trade Missions

Nairobi — Equity Group Holdings hosted a delegation of investors from Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) ahead of trade missions.

Investors from both countries will visit each other to boost trade and investments.

Organized by Equity Group, the Investors' Roadshow will span five days and include visits to key cities in both countries, showcasing the immense potential for economic growth and development.

The first leg of the mission started in Nairobi today, and it will be followed by a similar visit to Kinshasa from July 18-19.

The final round of the roadshow will take place in Lubumbashi, the DRC's economic hub, from July 20-22.

The itinerary includes meetings with government officials, business associations, industry leaders, and Equity Group management, as well as site visits to showcase the potential investment opportunities firsthand.

"We are excited to host the Kenya and DRC Investors' Roadshow, which serves as a remarkable opportunity for investors and partners from around the world to expand their business networks in these dynamic African markets," Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi said.

"Through our Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan and the $ 7 billion fund, Equity Group has demonstrated its commitment to championing sustainable investments that foster economic growth and wealth creation across various sectors in the region," Mwangi added.

Kenya and the DRC boast thriving economies and diverse sectors that present promising investment prospects.

The roadshow will provide a unique opportunity for investors to explore these markets firsthand and establish relationships with key stakeholders.

"The Kenyan economy has exhibited a lot of resilience and is one of the fastest growing economies in the region despite the global shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict," The Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Kamau Thugge, said.

"This resilience stems from the fact that our economy is heavily diversified, and with opportunities for more investment in agricultural, trade and manufacturing sectors," said Thugge.

The Kenya and DRC Investors' Roadshow follows the success of previous trade missions conducted by Equity Group, including the Kenya-DRC, US-Tanzania, and US-Tanzania-Kenya trade missions held in 2021 and 2022.

"Equity Group's triumphant foray into the DRC has paved the way for fearless market exploration. They've unveiled the untapped potential, demonstrating the viability of this dynamic market," the National Treasury and Planning Director of Parastatals Reforms Karen Kandie stated.

"As the DRC joins the East African Community, the private sector must seize this opportunity and follow Equity's lead. Where specific interventions are required, the government stands ready to provide support and assistance."