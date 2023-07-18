Kenya: Shakahola Death Toll At 403 As 12 More Bodies Exhumed

KWALE, Kenya, Jul 17 – The death toll from the Shakahola cult massacre has risen to 403 after 12 more bodies were exhumed.

According to Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, exhumations are set to resume tomorrow.

Onyancha says so far, 37 more suspects have been rescued with 258 DNA samples having been analysed.

Police are in the fourth phase of exhumation in the ongoing probe into a cult whose members are said to have starved themselves 'in order to meet Jesus'.

Followers of preacher Paul Mackenzie were buried in the forest located in Chakama Ranch after starving themselves to death.