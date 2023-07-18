Uganda: Former Mbarara Archbishop Paul Bakyenga Is Dead

The former Archibishop of Mbarara, Paul Bakyenga has passed away at the age of 79.

Bakyenga's demise was confirmed by Rev Fr Charles Mutabaruka, the director of communications Mbarara Archdiocese.

According to Mutabaruka, the Archbishop passed away on Tuesday morning at Nsambya Hospital.

It is reported that the Archbishop has been frequently visiting the hospital for regular check-ups.

Whereas the cause of his death is still known, Mutabaruka, says more details will be shared later.

The Archdiocese of Mbarara released a statement conveying the sad news, "The Most Rev. Lambert Bainomugisha, the Archbishop of Mbarara, with deep sorrow announces the death of the Most Rev. Paul K. Bakyenga, the Archbishop Emeritus of Mbarara, which occurred on July 18, 2023 at Nsambya Hospital. The burial arrangements will be communicated later. Let us pray for the peaceful repose of his soul."

Born June 30, 1944, in Bumbaire Village, Igara sub-county, in present-day Bushenyi District, Bakyenga, was consecrated as bishop on June 24, 1989 at Mbarara.

Archbishop Bakyenga, who celebrated his 50th anniversary of priesthood in 2022, bid farewell to the Christian community in the Mbarara Archdiocese. His spiritual journey began with his ordination as a priest at Mushanga Parish in Bushenyi district in 1977.

Shortly after, he was appointed as the Catholic Chaplain of Ntare School in Mbarara. Throughout his illustrious career, he also served as the Curate at Nyamitanga Parish, the Rector at Kitabi Seminary, and the Pastoral Coordinator at Nyamitanga Cathedral.

On November 23, 1991, he succeeded as bishop of Mbarara, replacing the late Bishop John Baptist Kakubi, who resigned.

Bakyenga was appointed Archbishop of Mbarara on January 2, 1999, serving in the position till April 2020 when he resigned.

The current Archbishop of Mbarara is Lambert Bainomugisha. He was appointed by Pope Francis on April 25, 2020, and installed as archbishop on June 20, 2020. He is the 5th Archbishop of Mbarara, and the first to be born in the diocese.