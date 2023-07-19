Sudan: Reuters Report - Sudan Slipping Deeper Into Hunger, Poverty

17 July 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The ongoing war between Sudan's military and a paramilitary force has placed the country in jeopardy of not being able to feed itself and has thrown many people into deeper depths of hunger and poverty, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters said Monday that the delays in planting are also "partly due" to the farmers not being able to receive any credit from banks and the high prices of items like fertilizer and fuel.

The news agency said it talked with more than a dozen people, including farmers, experts and workers.

Four of the farmers, Reuters said, reported that they might not be able to plant before this month's heavy rains.

Farmers also said Sudan is heading towards a famine, despite a U.N. analysis that says it is too early to make that prediction.

"Peanuts should have been sowed," said one farmer. "Until now, our preparation is zero. . . We think we're threatened with a famine."

In addition, aid agencies have accused both warring factions of blocking humanitarian access to areas. Both sides have said they have facilitated access, and both accuse the other of blocking aid.

