Tanzania: Ensure Conducive Environment for Legal Aid Providers-Local Leaders Told

Zanzibar — Minister of State in the President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance), Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, has asked regional and district Commissioners to prepare a friendly environment for legal aid providers to enable citizens access such services.

He said this in his office at Mazizini area, when addressing journalists during the 'Legal Aid week' which climaxes on Saturday at the Sheikh Abdulwakil Multipurpose Hall where services will also be offered.

Mr Suleiman explained that legal aid remains an important service to the people who cannot afford to pay lawyers, but are in need to get justice.

"The aim of the Legal-Aid week is to help the poor and vulnerable people be able to access justice and defend their rights, because most of them cannot afford to pay for the services or lack understanding of the laws, especially in rural areas. We need to ensure nobody is left behind in search for justice," the Minister said.

He said that due ignorance many Legal Aid officers face many challenges in providing services, which are important in addressing crimes in the society including Gender Based Violence and corruption practices.

"Therefore we need to provide capacity building and training for the Legal Aid providers or paralegals for efficiency."

The minister explained that since paralegals were introduced in the Islands, they have been doing commendable work in helping people search for their rights and that more than 50 percent of the people in the local community have successfully resolved their challenges with support from Legal Aid officers.

Ms Hanifa Abdalla Said, Director of Legal Aid Department in the Ministry, said the week is the fourth celebration since its inception of the department almost five years ago, and that this year's legal aid event includes various activities.

"The activities include a sports bonanza today followed by surroundings cleaning exercise tomorrow including beaches. We ask residents in Zanzibar City to turn-out in big numbers, to participate in the cleaning exercise," Ms Hanifa made an appeal.

On his part, the Senior Planning Officer of Legal Services Facility (LSF), Mr Alphonce Marandu Guru, said his institution would continue supporting the legal aid services because they have been benefiting many people in the country.