Tanzania: CCM Women Wing Chair Upbeat About Forthcoming Fishing Port

THE chairperson of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Women Wing (CWT), Ms Mary Chatanda has urged residents of Kilwa in Lindi region to protect construction project of the fishing port, whose completion will unleash economic potentials and create employments for them.

Ms Chatanda made the remark recently when she visited Kilwa district to inspect the implementation of the CCM Election Manifesto 2020 - 2025.

"Apart from protecting the project, the Kilwa residents have to cooperate with the contractor in implementing the project whose construction is carried out by a Chinese construction company, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)," she underlined

In particular, she said, in implementation of the project, the government has allocated a total of 266bn/- to complete the construction that will take two years until completion.

The project has provided about 160 temporary and permanent jobs for Kilwa residents.

"Our President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has a good intention with residents of Lindi region and that's why she continues to allocate a more funds to implement the construction of fishing port that will stimulate the blue economy for individuals and the nation as a whole,"

Similarly, Ms Chatanda said that despite stimulating the blue economy, the envisaged port will also be attracting investors in the fishing sector, particularly in Lindi region and even protect the Kilwa district history.

In a related development, she said the project will attract trade and construction of fish processing industries in the region.

Kilwa District Commissioner (DC), Mr Christopher Ngubiagai, explained that upon completion the port will have socio-economic benefits.

"Once the project is complete it will increase the value of sea products due to the presence of a reliable market and will enable the Kilwa Masoko Council to get more revenue while increasing the individual output and the entire region as a whole," she said.

The DC also urged the residents to cooperate with the contractor in all stages of the project construction, including avoiding the evil acts, such as stealing construction materials.

Representative of the contractor, Engineer Yao Huafeng, said they are optimistic that the project will be completed on time and with high quality.

Completion of the port will allow three to 10 fishing vessels to dock, depending on size of the ship, while allowing about 30 small fishing boats to dock simultaneously.