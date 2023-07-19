Angola: Queen Nhacatolo Dies At 86

Luena — Queen Nhacatolo Tchilombo, sovereign of the Luvale tribe, in eastern Moxico province, died on Saturday in Luanda, a victim of illness.

The 86-year-old sovereign, who resided in the commune of Cavungo, municipality of Alto Zambeze, took over the throne of the Luvale tribe in 2004, after succeeding queen Nhakatolo Tchissengo, who died in 1992.

"It is my painful duty to inform the population of Alto-Zambezi on the death of Her Majesty Queen Nhacatolo occurred in Luanda", reads a note sent to ANGOP.

The sovereign was rushed two weeks ago to the Cardeal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Hospital Complex in Luanda where she had been hospitalized. TC/YD/CF/NIC