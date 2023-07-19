Angola: Filda 2023 - Angola Backs Promotion of International Events to Boost Infrastructure

Luanda — The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) has announced permanent commitment to promote international events to stimulate infrastructure.

The country's engagement was announced by the incumbent minister Mário Caetano João said on Tuesday, who mentioned, among the infrastructure, the convention centers, hotels, exhibition sites and transport, as well as urban development in dimension of the investments needs.

In his address at the opening of the 38th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2023), the minister also referred to the promotion of specific destinations and industries.

Mário Caetano said that the idea is the transfer of knowledge and innovation, in the dimension of conferences and the most varied lectures bringing together specialists, researchers, academics, professionals from various areas.

He said the objective is to hold international events to stimulate tourism, in the dimension of demand and for accommodation, transportation, food, shopping and local tourist activities.

The official recalled that since 2021, when MEP was challenged by the President of the Republic to promote the holding of numerous events at the FILDA venue, they managed to hold the "Angola Start-up Summit" (event for entrepreneurship) on the premises.

The minister added that it was also possible to promote Expo Feito em Angola (the national production exchange), Expo Indústria and now "we are preparing the International Forum on Renewable Energies to be held here in October this year".

The 38th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) runs from July 18 to 22, under the motto "Digital economy, the new world frontier".