Angola: Economic Diversification Entails Incentives to Private Sector - President

Luanda — Angola's strategy for the economic diversification implies creating incentives for the private sector of the economy which enables them to take up the role and responsibilities, said the Angolan head of State João Lourenço.

João Lourenço said this during a press conference at the end of his visit to the exhibitions of products and services at the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) on Tuesday.

The President said the Angolan government has shown political will to boost the national economy.

"Many State's assets should not remain in its hands and we are transferring them, through a public tender, to the private sector which, doubtless, can handle them better than the State", the president told the press.

João Lourenço encouraged the private sector of the national economy to be more ambitious, so that production levels become increasingly closer to the needs of the country, the populations and also to export surpluses.

According to the President, the national economy will only succeed with a strong private sector.

As for the level of foreign direct investment in Angola, he said that "it is still not satisfactory".

"We are still not satisfied. We continue to work to attract more foreign direct investment to the country. This is what we have done in most of our missions abroad, in visits that we make", he noted.

This edition takes place in the Special Economic Zone (EEZ), with the first participation of the United States of America and the return of Brazil.

Portugal, Italy, Indonesia, Turkey, Germany, as well as Japan are also taking part in the event.

The Luanda International Fair aims to promote national production, which enhance the diversification of the economy, business and the promotion of employment.

