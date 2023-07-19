Angola: President Tells Private Sector to Take Lead of Economic Growth

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda encouraged the private sector to play the key role in driving the economic growth in the country, at a time the national economy faces the challenges in finding the new development paths.

João Lourenço launched the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 38th Edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA), adding that the Executive is permanently focused on the prevalence of a regulated, competitive and safe

market for business activity.

The statesman expressed the staunch commitment to improving the business environment and mindful that diversification is the only safer path for the country's economic, social and inclusive growth.

In his speech, João Lourenço guaranteed that the country will carry on the Support Production, Diversification of Exports and Substitution of Imports Programme (PRODESI).

He said PRODESI aims to increase the supply of essential consumer, food and industrial goods, as well as diversify the range of export products, in addition to allowing greater foreign exchange collection and an increase in job offers.

João Lourenço recalled that Angola has more than 50 million hectares of arable land, more than five percent of fresh water reserves, an ideal climate for agribusiness, a blue economy to be explored.

The holder of the Executive Power added that the country also has several sea ports and railways that guarantee the rapid flow and export of the local products.

As for the ensuring of the good business environment, the Statesman considered crucial the creation of infrastructure in the country to attract private investment.

"This is the way the Angolan government expresses its concern and do it by making investments in improving ports, airports, railways, roads, increasing the supply of water and electricity and telecommunications", said the head of State.

Addressing the event, which is taking place at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), the Head of State announced the ongoing work for the completion of works on National Road 230, which connects Malanje to the eastern Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte provinces.

This year, he added, we started the works on the national road connecting the Nzeto and Soyo, in the province of Zaire, as well as the road Cabinda/Lândana/Miconje (Cabinda).

He also mentioned works underway on Sanza Pombo / Buengas (Uíge province), Luau / Marco 25 / Cazombo roads, as well as the Lumeji / Cameia / Luacano / Luau / Luzi / Cassamba and Cangamba road, in Moxico province.

President João Lourenço also said that Mavinga/Rivungo (Cuando Cubango) roads, as well as Cunji/Camacupa/Andulo (Bié province), Mussende (Cuanza Sul)/Cangandala (Malanje) roads are being rehabilitated.

According to president João Lourenço, the rehabilitation on the Munenga/Calulo and Luati bypass (Cuanza Sul) was approved, as well as on the Quiculungo/Bolongongo road, in the province of Cuanza Norte.

In his speech, the president said that the financing process for the execution of the Benguela / Lubango road (Huíla) is in completion stage.

As for the supply of drinking water, the Angolan statesman said that a plan is under way that aims to increase the supply of this good in the capital cities of provinces and municipalities to cater for the populations and industries.

As for the cities of Luanda and Lubango (Huila), which are experiencing a critical situation in terms of water supply, due to their large and disorderly population, the president said that the projects have already been approved and will start as soon as there are financing solutions.

The 38th Edition of FILDA gathers exhibitors from Portugal, Italy, Indonesia, Turkey, Germany, Japan and the United States. AL/FMA/ADR/TED/NIC