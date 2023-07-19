Angola: Minister of Territory Assesses Progress of Infrastructure in Namibe

Moçâmedes — Angolan minister of Territory Administration Dionísio da Fonseca visited the construction works of the building that will house the local government on Monday in municipality of Camucuio, south-west Namibe province.

The visit to the infrastructure is part of the programme aimed to assess the progress of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), underway in the country.

The construction works of the building, that will house the local government, are scheduled to end on December this year.

Dionísio da Fonseca visited the works on Monday and received assurances from the contractor that the works were running smoothly and the deadlines will be respected.

Speaking to the press, the minister recalled that the completion of this building will accommodate the future municipal administration and its staff.

As part of his agenda, the minister also visit other local projects, including a health facility with a capacity for 30 internment beds, in the commune of Cacimbas, the residential complex for accommodating teachers and nurses and the One-Stop Public Service Desks (BUAP).

On Tuesday, the official programme includes visit to the municipalities of Tômbwa and Virei. FA/ART/CF/NIC