Angola Continues to Focus On Investing in Digital Infrastructure

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda spoke of the country's commitment to continue investing in digital infrastructure in order to take full advantage of the benefits of the economy.

Delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA), João Lourenço mentioned the infrastructure linked to broadband networks, expand the fiber optic network and seeking to explore to the utmost the ANGOSAT satellite skills.

The Head of State said the country will expand internet access, promote digital inclusion and the development of digital skills, create a favorable regulatory environment and encourage technological innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

President João Lourenço also said that the digital economy plays a key role in the development and growth of countries.

"As the world becomes increasingly digitally connected, it is essential that Angola keeps up with the trend and seizes the opportunities offered by the digital economy to boost its economic and social progress," he said.

By removing physical or geographical barriers, the digital economy allows markets to be closer, technological innovation to be more accessible and entrepreneurship to be more vibrant.

He emphasized that the adoption of digital technologies can improve the efficiency and productivity of companies and organizations.

João Lourenço told the ceremony that the automation of processes, the digitization of documents, the implementation of management systems and data analysis can help improve operations, reduce costs and improve the quality of products and services, including in the public sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola ICT Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his speech, the President thanked national and foreign entrepreneurs for their confidence in the political and economic reforms that the Executive is carrying out and for accepting the invitation to exhibit their products and services at FILDA.

He noted that the Angolan Executive has great confidence in the role of the private sector of the economy, because it believes that Angola will only have a strong and competitive economy if it has a strong business class.

The trade fair encourages exchange and diversification, bringing together national and foreign entrepreneurs in all its editions to establish business contacts, commercial and diplomatic relations with Angola.

The event gathers over 1,000 participants, exhibitors display products and services that will be on display until the July 22. AFL/SC/ADR/DAN/NIC