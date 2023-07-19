Angola: President Analyzes Regional Issues With King of Belgium

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço held a telephone conversation Tuesday with King Filipe of Belgium to discuss bilateral and regional issues, according to the information released on Presidency's official page.

Political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Belgium date back to 1979.

Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation Agreement top the two country's partnership, signed on April 26, 1983.

The document defined the regulatory legal framework for bilateral cooperation and established the Joint Commission.

Highlight also goes to the General Cooperation Agreement signed on 26 July 1983, in force since the date of its signature.

On July 4, 1988, a Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services was sealed.

This was followed by an agreement on support from Belgium to the fight against trypanosomiasis in Angola, particularly in the province of Cuanza Norte.

In the economic field, stress went to the contract between the Belgian company International Care Service and the Angolan company Unitel, signed in October 2013.

This is the first 4G roaming contract signed by an Angolan company. In October (2013) a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BBVA Brevisco and the Angolan company GEFI -Managnent Company.

The referred memorandum established the lines for the construction of a factory for the processing of fish, in Benguela.

In the industrial segment, there is a contract between Cuca and Planet Europe to finance the production of work uniforms and personal protection.

The two countries also cooperate in the field of Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters and in the segment of Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments. AL/ADR/TED/NIC