Luanda — Angolan minister of Finance Vera Daves appointed Tuesday new members of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Management, Assets and State Participation (IGAPE).

For the position of chairman of the Board of Directors, the minister named Vera Tangue Escórcio, who takes over from Patrício Vilar.

While the administrator Augusto Laurindo Kalikemala retained his position, but the minister appointed a new member, called Tavares André Cristovão, to replace Raimundo Santa Rosa. NE/CF/NIC