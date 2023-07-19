South Africa: Nelson Mandela Statues Revealed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled Nelson Mandela statues in Mthatha and Qunu in the Eastern Cape as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.

These monuments pay tribute to Mandela's enduring impact on South Africa and the world, symbolising the 67 years he dedicated to the fight against apartheid.

The unveiling of the Nelson Mandela Statue at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, served as an event commemorating Mandela's legacy.

The statue is a part of the memorialisation programme honouring Mandela's role as a founding father of democratic South Africa.

The Nelson Mandela International Day, observed globally, provides an opportunity for the Nelson Mandela Museum to promote Mandela's values and preserve his legacy.

The unveiling of the statues plays a crucial role in exposing Mandela's achievements to young people in South Africa and the Eastern Cape who may not have been around when he was alive.

The provincial government recognizes the importance of memorialising Mandela's life and ensuring that future generations learn from his example.

With these statues, his accomplishments and the values he stood for can be shared with a wider audience.

Nonceba Kontsiwe, the Arts and Culture MEC in the Eastern Cape delivered a keynote address during a memorial lecture in Qunu, underscoring the significance of the upcoming unveiling ceremonies.

"South Africans must reignite Mandela's values in their lives," she said.

