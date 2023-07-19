South Africa: Safa Shenanigans Dull Banyana Banyana's Shine in World Cup Build-Up

analysis

Mere days before a second successive Fifa World Cup appearance, all eyes should be on Banyana Banyana. Instead the South African Football Association keeps stealing the team's shine.

Just a handful of days remain until Banyana Banyana kick-off their second Fifa World Cup campaign. They do this with an extremely tough fixture against one of the leaders in women's soccer - Sweden.

In the run-up to that Sunday-morning fixture, talk should be about the reigning African champions and their prospects at their sophomore global tournament.

It should rotate around the excitement of fans being granted the opportunity to see the exciting attacking duo of Jermaine Seoponsenwe and Thembi Kgatlana link up. The excitement of witnessing the silky skills of playmaker Linda Motlhalo.

Discussions around which players will make the starting lineup should be dominating the discourse. With so much depth in the 23-player squad, Desiree Ellis will have a great headache when it comes to picking her preferred 11.

However, these are not the discussions at the forefront of fans' minds. Instead, eyes are firmly fixed on the weekly happenings at the South Africa Football Association (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec.

The mother body of South African soccer has had an eventful month or so. Putting out fires at every turn, including a standoff with Banyana Banyana players over remuneration at the tournament, among other grievances.

In that...